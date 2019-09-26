Women’s volleyball takes win against USC in decisive five-set match

Whether it was service errors or a literal stumble to the floor, the Trojans led themselves to their own downfall.

With a fifth set on the line, sophomore libero Kelli Barry served the ball over the net to the right side. The Trojans set the ball toward their outside hitter Brooke Botkin, who tripped and let the ball fall for a reception error on the ace, securing the Bruins’ 15-12 five-set upset over their conference rivals.

UCLA women’s volleyball (6-4, 1-0 Pac-12) defeated No. 25 USC (6-5, 0-1) in five sets in dramatic fashion. It was the Bruins’ first home game of the season, and also marked the beginning of conference play for both teams.

After four missed match points forced UCLA into the decisive fifth set, the Bruins had the early advantage at 4-2. USC scored six of the next eight to take an 8-6 lead halfway through the set, but a Trojan service error, two Bruin kills and a block gave UCLA back the lead at 10-9, which it would hold onto for the match victory.

“We just wanted to come back (from the fourth set) and fire on all cylinders,” said senior transfer setter Cali Thompson. “Just come back with the same mentality but just making sure that we were executing better – it’s just awesome and encouraging.”

UCLA never led in its 25-12 first-set loss, tied for the Bruins’ worst set loss this season. The Bruins were behind 5-3 after a service error by the Trojans, but USC scored 12 of the next 13 to extend its lead to 17-4.

The only Bruin point during that run came off a Trojan service error.

While USC was unable to capitalize on its first set point – recording another service error –the Trojans closed out the set on the next point on a kill by Botkin.

Junior outside hitter Mac May came into Wednesday’s match averaging 4.59 kills per set but was held to a single kill in the first set – one of just five that UCLA recorded – as the Bruins were held to a -.087 hitting percentage.

Almost half of UCLA’s first-set points came off USC mistakes, as the Trojans recorded five service errors in the first frame. USC had 21 service errors in the match in total, a season-high.

“It’s like missed free throws in basketball. Once people start missing, your mind goes to ‘OK, don’t miss,’” said head coach Michael Sealy. “(USC) is a tough serving team, and it just didn’t go their way.”

The Bruins came back, however, scoring the first four points of the second set to take a lead that they would not relinquish. USC was able to close the gap to one point at 8-7, but UCLA answered by going on a six-point run. With the Bruins leading 24-19, the Trojans saved two set points to get within three, but UCLA pulled out the 25-21 set win on a kill from senior outside hitter Savvy Simo.

With the set win, the Bruins ensured that this would be their first match of the season that would go beyond the three-set minimum, as they had swept or been swept in all nine of their previous games.

“After we won in the second set, it was like, ‘Finally, we get a chance to go do more than that,’” Simo said. “It’s nice winning in three, but you don’t like getting swept, and it’s good for us and shows we can come back.”

USC took a 3-1 lead in the third set, but three points in a row gave UCLA the lead. Despite the Trojans managing to get within a point several times, the Bruins would hold onto their lead for the rest of the set. And although it took six set points, UCLA eventually won the third set 25-20 to take a 2-1 set lead.

The fourth set was close all the way through, as there were 18 ties, and the largest lead for either team was four points. Tied at 22-22, UCLA scored on a Trojan service error and a Bruin ace to set up match point, but a block and kill by USC tied it up again. Despite the Bruins having two more match points, the Trojans ultimately took the set win 28-26 to force the decisive fifth set.

“We had opportunities in that fourth set as well, and ultimately we didn’t put it away,” Sealy said. “So that was a good lesson, you have to earn it, you can’t wait for them to make a mistake … but it was nice to get to the fifth set and be able to close it out.”

Simo led the Bruins with 14 kills to go with 15 digs for her third double-double of the season. Thompson, in her first game back after spraining her ankle versus Baylor, also recorded a double-double with 32 assists and 15 digs.

UCLA will stay at home for its next game as it faces Arizona State on Sunday in Pauley Pavilion.