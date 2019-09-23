Women’s soccer emerges with one victory, one tie following weekend games

The Bruins’ dynamic duo is back.

Junior forward Ashley Sanchez had notched a goal or an assist in each of UCLA’s 15 games between Sept. 30, 2018 and Aug. 29, 2019, but was held pointless for the team’s last three games. Freshman forward Mia Fishel scored at least one point in each of her three collegiate games before being shut down in the same three games as Sanchez.

But last weekend, Fishel and Sanchez logged two goals and one assist each when No. 5 UCLA women’s soccer (6-1-1) played Pepperdine (3-4-2) to a 2-2 draw in double overtime and took down Hawai’i (2-6-1) 4-0 in the Aloha State.

Sanchez got the scoring started early against Pepperdine, striking in the fifth minute off an assist from junior forward Kennedy Faulknor – who made her first start of the season against the Waves after notching her first goal of the year against Wisconsin on Sept. 14.

The lead didn’t last long. Pepperdine forward Chloe Gaynor evened the score with her second career goal in the 34th minute and forward Hailey Stenberg gave the Waves a 2-1 lead early in the second half.

Fishel assisted Sanchez to tie the match at two in the 65th minute. The Bruins outshot the Waves 20-5, but the game went to two overtime periods without a score.

When UCLA took the field again Sunday, Fishel and Sanchez picked up right where they left off.

Fishel’s goal in the 30th minute opened the scoring for the Bruins against the Rainbow Wahine. Six minutes later, senior defender Sunny Dunphy added another off of a Sanchez assist. To cap it off, Fishel scored her second goal of the match and fourth of the season early in the second half.

Junior midfielder Marley Canales scored in the final minute of the match to give UCLA a 4-0 victory over Hawai’i. 22 players entered the match, with four freshmen making their collegiate debuts.

At the end of nonconference play, Fishel and Sanchez lead UCLA with 10 points each.

UCLA will face California in its first Pac-12 game of the season at Wallis Annenberg Stadium on Friday night.