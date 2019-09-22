UCLA football clinches first win in 32-point comeback over Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. –– Demetric Felton made his mark in the first half with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

But with just over a minute remaining in the game, the redshirt junior one-upped himself.

UCLA football (1-3, 1-0 Pac-12) trailed No. 19 Washington State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) 49-17 with 3:50 remaining in the third quarter, but the Bruins came out on top 67-63. Sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson hit Felton on a screen and the wideout took it 15 yards into the end zone to complete the team’s best comeback since Sept. 3, 2017, against Texas A&M.

The Cougars had one last shot at victory with a minute left to play, but redshirt senior linebacker Keisean Lucier-South – who was making his season debut – forced a fumble to seal the deal. Coach Chip Kelly clenched his fist, smiled and jumped in celebration.

The Bruins got the ball for the go-ahead drive on a forced fumble by senior linebacker Krys Barnes. One play earlier, however, Kelly passed up the chance at a game-tying, 35-yard field goal in favor of going for it on fourth down.

The attempt failed, but the fumble recovery by redshirt senior Josh Woods seconds later gave the Bruins the chance to take the lead.

There were three lead changes in the final eight minutes, the first of which came on a 69-yard punt return touchdown by redshirt freshman receiver Kyle Philips. That score put the Bruins up 60-56.

Thompson-Robinson – who finished with 507 yards on 25-of-38 passing and five touchdowns on the game – opened up the comeback with his first career rushing touchdown on a carry from the 1-yard line.

Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon completed a pass to wide receiver Rodrick Fisher to open the following drive, but four Bruins piled on and stripped the ball. The referees elected to review the play, but the call stood – met with the booing of Cougar fans.

Eight seconds later, Thompson-Robinson delivered a strike to sophomore receiver Chase Cota for a 37-yard touchdown to make it 49-31. The two had connected on a Hail Mary just before the break, but the 61-yard completion fell one yard short of the end zone.

Five plays later, the Bruin defense forced the Cougars to punt for the first time all night. UCLA got pinned on its own 6-yard line on the 37-yard punt, but the poor field position didn’t slow down Thompson-Robinson.

On the first play of the drive, the signal-caller hit redshirt junior wide receiver Demetric Felton on a short completion, but Felton – who had a 100-yard kick-return touchdown in the second quarter – ran it 94 yards to cut the deficit to 11.

The Cougars picked up nine yards on the ground to start the following possession, but redshirt sophomore cornerback Jay Shaw forced the Cougars’ second fumble of the half and gave UCLA the ball back on its own 49.

The next drive ended four plays later with Thompson-Robinson’s fourth touchdown pass of the night – this time to redshirt junior tight end Devin Asiasi.

Washington State scored on its next drive to stretch the lead back to 10, but 23 rushing yards by redshirt senior running back Joshua Kelley and an eventual 3-yard rushing touchdown by Thompson-Robinson made it a 56-53 game with 8:10 remaining.

Gordon – who threw a Pac-12 record nine passing touchdowns in the game – went 0-of-3 on the following drive and the Cougars’ punting unit came back out on the field. Washington State punted twice on the night and accumulated 720 yards.

The Bruins avoided their second-straight 0-4 start with the comeback victory and will head to Tucson to face Arizona on Sept. 28.