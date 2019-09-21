Saturday, September 21
Gallery: Protesters gather in Downtown LA to participate in Global Youth Climate Strike
Gallery: Diverse City Tour of Los Angeles
The UCLA Cultural Affairs Commission took several buses filled with students on a tour of Downtown Los Angeles meant to showcase the city’s history and diverse cultural sites
The first week of winter quarter is in the books which means the Daily Bruin photo department has the best photos of the week
More than 1,000 students participated in the event this year, which was put on by INDUS, the Indian Student Union, the Hindu Student Association, the Sikh Student Association, the Office of Residential Life, UCLA Recreation, Undergraduate Students Association Council president’s office and USAC General Representative 1