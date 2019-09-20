Friday, September 20

In the news:

Graphic: Berkeley vs. UCLA

By


Posted:
September 20, 2019
6:10 pm

Uncategorized


berk_vs_ucla_standalone-01

 Share

 Tweet

berk_vs_ucla_standalone-01

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Ye Jin Kwon

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin