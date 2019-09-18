Upcoming Hooligan season to showcase courage in production themes and in company

Hooligan Theatre Company is asking its cast, crew and audience for courage this year, on and off the stage.

Courage is the theme of its upcoming theater season, in part because of the themes explored in this season’s shows. However, courage takes on an added relevance because of the risks Hooligan is asking actors to take when it comes to giving authentic and thoughtful performances, said Peyton Lumley, a third-year communication and psychology student and artistic director of Hooligan.

The upcoming 2019-2020 season comprises four shows: “Spring Awakening,” “Guys and Dolls,” “9 to 5: The Musical” and “Peter and the Starcatcher.” Hooligan’s first show of fall quarter will be “Spring Awakening,” which will serve as an opportunity to challenge both the audience and actors. Audience members will be asked to consider the complicated reality of teenage sexuality, while the actors must handle difficult topics and grow as performers, said Olivia Crawford, a fourth-year English student and managing director of Hooligan.

“Hooligan is an educational theater company, so some people may not have as much experience, but we really just want them to be enthusiastic for the show and for learning in the position that they’re looking for,” Crawford said. “We want them to push out of their comfort zone and really grow in this position, as well as just grow as a person.”

The process for selecting Hooligan’s season of shows began last year, Crawford said, when Hooligan and audience members of the theater company’s winter show had the chance to vote on which productions they would most like to see. After Crawford and Lumley requested the rights for the productions, they said they selected shows based on a variety of factors including availability, tech needs, number of ensemble roles and popular demand for the show.

Once the two had selected all four shows, they set out to find a unifying theme that linked all of the stories narratively. Courage stood out to Crawford because it applied to Hooligan members’ lives, both as members of the company and as college students, she said. As part of Hooligan, members are asked to challenge themselves, many stepping into roles or positions they’ve never held, while also contending with the new experiences college has to offer.

“So many of our directors are first-time directors, and that applies to all of the positions – some people have never done theater ever in their life, so the idea of courage really resonates for us as members of Hooligan,” Crawford said. “So much of college is about pushing yourself out of your comfort zone and finding the courage to do something that you may never have done.”

This year’s performance of “Spring Awakening” will mark the second time Hooligan has ever repeated a show. Hooligan also performed the musical in 2011, and this year’s production offers an opportunity to reimagine the show, Crawford said.

The story of “Spring Awakening” has an added applicability in today’s political context, Crawford said. The musical tells the story of a group of teenagers in 19th-century Germany exploring their sexuality, while also touching on topics of suicide, mental illness and abortion. The difficult subject matters offer a chance for the company to explore deeper issues, with particular relevance given recent developments in abortion law across the country, she said.

In order to help the cast tackle some of the more sensitive material, Crawford said Hooligan’s human resources department is planning activities to enhance the learning experience of the production. Potential events include discussions within the company and a potential collaboration with Sexperts, an on-campus club that focuses on furthering sexual education. However, as they search for creative members to bring the to team, Lumley said they are looking for people who are able to take the sensitive themes in stride while also focusing on the show as a whole.

“We do want to make sure that we take those uncomfortable moments and handle them with grace, but there’s also so many aspects of the show and so many other emotions and moments that go into it as well,” Lumley said. “We’re looking for people who want to bring the show in its entirety to life, and people who are passionate.”

Because “Spring Awakening” is Hooligan’s first show of the year, it is a distinct opportunity to reach those who may have never encountered the company before. Sometimes, the shows can function as recruiting tools for future members, said Katie Strawn, a fourth-year architectural studies student and Hooligan director of production management.

“We have a lot of people that have seen a show and that inspires them to interview or to audition,” Strawn said. “We put on theater because we love it and we hope people will love the experience of watching it, especially people that want to get involved, but maybe are a bit hesitant.”

The show is still far from its first curtain call. Crawford, Lumley and Strawn are still finalizing the creative team, while auditions for cast and interviews for technical crew will begin once the quarter starts. But when audiences do finally see the show later this fall, Lumley hopes they feel inspired to take courageous action in their own lives.

“Even simple acts of bravery are just as important as those big and life-altering moments,” Lumley said. “I really would love for our audiences to take away from our shows that no matter how big, how small, how old, how young you are, you can always find a moment to be brave that will change your life for the better.”