Women’s soccer narrowly defeats Wisconsin after early second-half goal

It was a tale of two halves for the Bruins.

No. 5 UCLA women’s soccer (5-1-0) defeated No. 22 Wisconsin (4-2-1) 1-0 with the game’s only goal coming early in the second half. The Badgers had more opportunities in the first half, logging seven shots to the Bruins’ three, but UCLA outshot Wisconsin 10 to five in the second half.

“I can’t repeat what I said at halftime … I was fired up – that was one of the most fired-up halftimes I’ve had in a long time,” said coach Amanda Cromwell. “I got on them in a big way, we changed the lineup coming out and that lineup was good to start.”

In the 51st minute, senior midfielder Jessie Fleming slowed her dribble as she approached the Badgers’ box, pausing long enough for junior forward Kennedy Faulknor to force a gap in the Wisconsin backline.

Fleming slipped a pass between two defenders to Faulknor’s back foot, setting up the latter to turn with one touch before hitting a shot into the bottom right corner. The goal was Faulknor’s first of the year and fourth in her career.

“I had my back turned to goal and saw that I could turn (the defender),” Faulknor said. “I decided to take it and it went in. I was excited to get my first goal (of the season).”

The Bruins held strong for the rest of the second half, forcing the Badger goalkeeper to make a few diving saves while only allowing two shots on their own goal. As the clock wound down and players tired, the game became more physical and two Wisconsin players were issued yellow cards.

Wisconsin, however, had seven shots in the first half, with UCLA only tallying three. The Badgers continued to attack the left side of the UCLA backline, almost scoring multiple goals. One of Wisconsin’s closest attempts came from Dani Rhodes, who hit the crossbar and then narrowly missed the high rebound.

“I think (Wisconsin) came out pretty strong and it was hard for us to solve it, but once we did – we talked a bit before the second half and had a game plan – we went out and executed it,” said junior defender Delanie Sheehan. “I think you could tell it was a different game.”

Senior goalkeeper Teagan Micah logged a season-high five saves, including one sliding tackle and two punches that denied the Badgers chances to put crosses in the back of the net. Senior defender Kaiya McCullough also slide-tackled two Wisconsin attackers just outside the Bruins’ penalty box to prevent a shot.

The Badgers attacked primarily from the right side of the field, wearing on junior defender Karina Rodriguez,who was eventually replaced by freshman defender Brianne Riley.

“We were fortunate not to have given up one, honestly,” Cromwell said. “(McCullough and junior transfer defender Lucy Parker) stepped up. (Rodriguez) struggled a little bit so we got (Riley) in there and she did really well, I thought.”

Other substitutes included Faulknor, redshirt senior forward Anika Rodriguez, senior defender Sunny Dunphy and freshman midfielder Rachel Lowe. Rodriguez has been slowly making her return to the pitch after a knee injury last season, and Dunphy had only logged 53 minutes on the season prior to Saturday.

Cromwell said the players off the bench came in and made an impact on team morale.

“(Dunphy) was a beast up there (and Faulknor) got the goal,” Cromwell said. “(Rodriguez) inspired everybody with her work rate and heart and soul and getting stuck in and being fiery. We needed that intensity – that’s what we were lacking.”

The result gave UCLA its fourth shutout of the season as it gears up to face Pepperdine and Hawai’i next weekend.