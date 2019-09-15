Shooting outside Rose Bowl following UCLA football game leaves one dead

An 18-year-old man died in a shooting outside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena Saturday night, hours after the UCLA vs. Oklahoma football game.

Kamryn Stone, a Los Angeles resident, was involved in an altercation that escalated into a shooting in the area of Arroyo Boulevard and Seco Street, according to a press release supplied by Pasadena Police Lieutenant Marcia Taglioretti. The incident occurred at 11:22 p.m., about three hours after the Bruins lost to the Sooners 48-14.

Responding officers found two victims, Stone and an unidentified 51-year-old man. Pasadena Fire Department paramedics transported both victims to a local hospital where Stone died from a gunshot wound. The other victim is recovering and in stable condition, the press release said.

Pasadena Police detectives are still investigating the motive behind the shooting, however, a preliminary finding suggests the incident may not be random, according to the press release.

A spokesperson for the Pasadena Police Department said no additional information can be shared at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241.