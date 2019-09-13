DaBaby to headline Bruin Bash 2019, Masego will be supporting act

Bruin Bash’s lineup finally has a face and name attached to it – leading the concert to be deemed “baby’s first rave” by UCLA Campus Events Commission.

After teasing audiences with a cryptic website and posts on their social media, the news was revealed via Twitter and Instagram by CEC today. Students now have a taste of what to expect at the annual back-to-school concert occurring on Sept. 23.

Masego will be fulfilling the role of the supporting act of the show with his jazz influenced sound. The R&B artist is best known for saxophone-driven tracks like “Tadow” and “Sunday Vibes.” Masego’s latest single, “Big Girls” will be featured on the upcoming FIFA 20 videogame soundtrack, and he is leading up to his summer festival tour, which will follow his Bruin Bash performance.

CEC’s biggest announcement was DaBaby as Bruin Bash’s headliner. The rapper’s discography features tracks such as a remix of Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” and album, “Baby on Baby” released in March.

Tickets will be available to students beginning Sept. 16 on a first-come, first-served basis, as opposed to the lottery system used in previous years.