USAC recap – Sept. 11

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every two weeks during the summer in the Bruin Viewpoint Room and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.
Public comment:
- Former USAC External Vice President and UCLA alumna Jamie Kennerk said she is working as a field representative for California State Assembly member Sydney Kamlager and is working on projects that could potentially showcase students’ artwork off campus.
Special presentations:
- Jessica Alexander, student government services manager, introduced the new student webmaster who is working on redesigning the USAC website. The webmaster said he focused on centralizing the information and ensuring all links to documents go to the most updated documents.
- Facilities Commissioner Lily Shaw said she previously extended the deadline for space allocation in Kerckhoff Hall to the end of summer to fill some vacancies following the original deadline in May.
Agenda:
- The council approved amendments to The Green Initiative Fund deadlines and guidelines. Changes to the guidelines include a new category for funding requests over $10,000 which could be considered capital or infrastructure projects, Alexander said. Requests over $10,000 will be accepted on a rolling basis.
- The council allocated a total of $11,741.64 from Contingency Programming to USAC and non-USAC groups.
- The council approved the 2019-2020 Election Board Infractions and Penalties Guidelines.
- The council amended a former allocation to Student Leadership Association of California to lift any restrictions on food vendors.
- Shaw appointed nine students to four entities. She appointed Quinn O’Connor, Amanda Nguyen, Lauren Olcott and Isita Tripathi to the University Committee on Disability; Amir Patel and Emily Mei to The Green Initiative Fund; Ryan Condensa to the Campus Sustainability Committee; and Atharva Padhye and Bijan Avaz to the Wooden Center Board of Governors.
- The council appointed Shant Eulmessekian, a rising fourth-year political science student as election board vice chair.
- The council appointed Samad Afzal, a rising fourth-year political science student, as election board investigation director.
- The council appointed Salena Nguyen, a rising fourth-year political science student, as election board publicity director.
Reports:
- President Robert Blake Watson said he met with Patricia Turner, senior dean of the college, to ask for the final funds for the free blue book and Scantron initiative, which is now fully funded. The test-taking materials will now be stored behind the counter and can be scanned out with a BruinCard rather than purchased. Students can get up to six free blue books and six free Scantrons per quarter. He added that his office met with Residential Life officials to further discuss gender-inclusive housing options, another of Watson’s initiatives.
- Internal Vice President Kimberly Bonifacio said she will meet with the director of the LGBTQ Campus Resource Center to discuss support of the center for the upcoming year.
- External Vice President Johana Guerra Martinez said the Students of Color Conference will take place at UCLA in November.
- Shaw said her office is hosting events for Disability Awareness Week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of week two including a town hall regarding disability awareness issues and a disability awareness art gallery.
- Campus Events Commissioner Tara Steinmetz said her office will host a free screening of Toy Story 4 in Wallis Annenberg Stadium on Monday, Sept. 23 at 8:30 p.m.
- Academic Affairs Commissioner Naomi Riley said her office will begin recruiting students representatives for the Academic Senate starting Monday.
