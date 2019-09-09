UCLA tops US News & World Report’s public university rankings for the third time

UCLA was named the No. 1 public university in the nation in the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings Sunday.

This is UCLA’s third year atop the public university rankings. The university also placed No. 20 among all private and public universities.

The universities are ranked based on student outcomes, faculty resources, expert opinions, financial resources, student excellence and alumni giving.

Other University of California schools within the top 10 include UC Berkeley, which was named No. 2, UC Santa Barbara, which tied for No. 7, UC Irvine, which was named No. 9 and UC San Diego, which placed No. 10.

Among all private and public universities, Princeton University was named No. 1, Harvard University No. 2, and Columbia University,UCLA Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yale University all tied for No. 3.