UCLA tops public school rankings for third straight year, sits at No. 25 overall

UCLA was named the No. 1 public university in the country by the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings on Wednesday.

This is the university’s third straight year atop the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education public university rankings. The rankings, which assessed more than 800 public and private universities, evaluate student resources, student engagement, educational outcomes and learning environment.

UCLA was also named No. 5 among all universities for learning environment, which measures diversity on campus, and No. 11 for engagement, which was based on how involved students said they felt inside and outside of the classroom.

The university was ranked No. 16 of all colleges for outcomes, which is a measure of the school’s academic reputation, graduation rates and the salaries and debt levels of recent graduates. It was ranked No. 124 in resources, which measures funding and endowment. UCLA was also named No. 25 overall.

UC Berkeley, UC Davis and UC San Diego were also among the top 10 public universities in the nation, placing fourth, fifth and sixth in the rankings, respectively.

The top three universities overall were Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yale University.

The rankings are based on data from the Times Higher Education U.S. Student Survey, which collects opinions from university students, information from government data sources and findings from the Times Higher Education Academic Reputation Survey.