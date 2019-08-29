USAC recap – August 28

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every two weeks in the summer in the Bruin Viewpoint Room and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.
Special presentations:
- USAC Election Board Chair Kyana Shajari presented updated election details but added that she still has to meet and coordinate with representatives from MyUCLA, the site through which elections are held, to finalize dates. Shajari is set to have a finalized calendar, the investigative process for sanctions and petitions as well as appointments for the election board at the next USAC meeting in two weeks.
Agenda:
- The council allocated a total of $3,756 from Contingency Programming to both USAC and non-USAC groups.
- The council allocated over $8,000 from surplus to compensate the directors of the internal vice president’s office.
- The council approved a bylaw change that added the international student representative to be eligible for the Student Government Operational Fund. This is the first year the council has a sitting international student representative after the position was created in a 2018 referendum.
- The council discussed the discontinuation of the Student Organizations Operational Fund because of the fact that its budget had been shrinking every year. General Representative Eduardo Velazquez brought up the discussion since student organizations said they had not been notified of this change.
- The council appointed Jason Shipley, a rising fourth-year psychology student, to the Student Health Advisory Committee.
- The council approved $600 from discretionary funds to host the Student Leadership Association of California, a symposium of over 100 student government officials from California universities.
Reports:
- Internal Vice President Kimberly Bonifacio said she met with the director of UCLA’s Title IX office, Mohammed Cato, last week to discuss the process UCLA takes when there are reports of sexual harassment and sexual violence. The University of California Office of the President revised the UC’s sexual violence and sexual harassment policies August 1. Bonifacio added that Cato agreed to attend the first Campus Safety Alliance meeting which will take place during week three.
- Facilities Commissioner Lily Shaw said her office is hosting a series of kickoff events for the year Monday, Wednesday and Friday of week two.
- Campus Events Commissioner Tara Steinmetz said her office is working with Cultural Affairs Commissioner Kelechi Iheanacho on Bruin Bash, which will take place Sept. 23 in Pauley Pavilion.