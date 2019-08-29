UCLA football succumbs to Cincinnati in season-opener for second consecutive year

CINCINNATI — If the Bruins were expected to take a leap in coach Chip Kelly’s second year in Westwood, it hasn’t happened yet.

UCLA football (0-1) dropped its second straight season-opener to Cincinnati (1-0) in a 24-14 losing effort Thursday night. The Bruins lost to the Bearcats by nine points to kick off the 2018 season – despite suffering just one turnover – but they turned it over four times and lost by 10 in round two of the home-and-home.

Sophomore quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw an interception in UCLA territory on the Bruins’ first drive of the second half, setting up an eventual 12-yard touchdown carry by running back Michael Warren II. The Bearcats picked off Thompson-Robinson again with just under 13 minutes to play for the quarterback’s third turnover of the night.

His first was a fumble in the red zone on UCLA’s first possession of the game, allowing Cincinnati to score the game’s first 10 points. Thompson-Robinson threw a 75-yard touchdown to wide receiver-turned-running back Demetric Felton halfway through the second quarter to make it a 10-7 game at the half.

On the Bruins’ third possession of the second half, Thompson-Robinson opened things up with a 39-yard, back shoulder pass to junior wideout Jaylen Erwin that put UCLA in the red zone. The quarterback capped off the drive with a 7-yard touchdown to fellow sophomore wide receiver Chase Cota, closing the deficit to three yet again.

Cincinnati made it 24-14 after stringing together a 75-yard, 10-play drive that ended in another touchdown for Warren. Thompson-Robinson threw his second pick three plays later and – after taking UCLA from its own 27 to Cincinnati’s 18 – he had another unforced fumble when the ball slipped out of his hands with under five minutes to play.

Thompson-Robinson ended the night 8-of-26 with a career-low 30.8 completion percentage. Seventy-five of his 156 yards came on the touchdown to Felton and his 91.2 passer rating was 0.1 away from being a career-low.

The Bruins were without seven starters – one due to surgery, another due to academic suspension and five more due to undisclosed reasons. Junior cornerback Darnay Holmes, redshirt senior running back Joshua Kelley and redshirt freshman left tackle Alec Anderson were all in uniform, but none of them took a snap.

Felton started in Kelley’s place, picking up 71 yards on 23 attempts out of the backfield. The redshirt junior rushed for 27 yards on five attempts in 2018 but had been practicing with the running backs during fall camp.

Redshirt junior left guard Michael Alves and senior wide receiver Theo Howard were not dressed and did not warm up with the team.