Men’s soccer opens exhibition play with decisive 3-0 win

The Bruins opened the coach Ryan Jorden era with a win.

UCLA men’s soccer secured a 3-0 win against Jorden’s alma mater Westmont College in its first exhibition match of the season Tuesday.

“After being in camp for only five days, you’re looking for an opportunity to be able to get some information about ourselves so we can continue the education process,” Jorden said. “We had some bright spots, but we also obviously had some spots where not everybody was on the same page. That was exactly what I expected and I’m happy.”

The Bruins’ first goal came in the 30th minute when junior midfielder Milan Iloski found junior midfielder Marcony Pimentel with open space in the box. Pimentel’s left-footed shot flew across the face of goal to find the bottom left corner of the net.

“(Iloski) forced the center back to commit to him, so I had a pretty open gap to run through,” Pimentel said. “He played me at the perfect time after I cut in to create more space and then I just put it in.”

In the 60th minute, Iloski drew a penalty in the box as he cut in from the left side. His ensuing penalty shot was buried in the top left corner, giving the Bruins a 2-0 lead on the night.

“I got a good ball played into me and when I had the center back one-on-one, I knew he was going to over commit, so I sold the shot and got the call,” Iloski said. “On the penalty, I just do what I always try to do. Hit it with confidence and hit it with pace and it worked out.”

Freshman forward Jefferson Alade made it 3-0 in the final minute of regulation, burying a loose ball in the box and sending it in the back of the net following a UCLA corner kick.

The Bruins will face off with Omaha on the road in their final exhibition game Saturday before they open the regular season at the Adidas/Indiana University Credit Union Classic Aug. 30 against Northwestern.