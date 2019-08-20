No. 1 point guard in class of 2020 Daishen Nix verbally commits to UCLA

Mick Cronin has reeled in his first blue chip.

Five-star guard Daishen Nix verbally committed to UCLA men’s basketball Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported. Nix was rated as the nation’s No. 1 point guard in the class of 2020 by 247Sports.

Nix – who is originally from Alaska – narrowed his list of schools to five Monday, knocking Washington, Arizona and Marquette out of the race. Nix’s final five were UCLA, Alabama, Kentucky, Maryland and Kansas.

“Most of my family is around the West Coast, so if I leave to go to UCLA, it’s not that hard for them to fly over and drive over to see me,” Nix told 247Sports. “I loved the weather out there, the visit I had over the weekend was just unbelievable – it just really caught my eye.”

At 6 feet, 5 inches, Nix has been heralded as the country’s best playmaker in his class. His frame also makes him the tallest Bruin point guard since Lonzo Ball.

A high-major coach told CBS Sports that Nix’s passing ability reminded them of both Ball and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Jason Kidd. Nix said on his call with 247Sports that Cronin told the guard he would be changing his offense to include more running and open space – something Nix said helped draw him to Westwood.

Nix is the first recruit Cronin has earned a commitment from since being hired in April. He is the only high school player committed to UCLA in the class of 2020, but the Bruins still made the jump from unranked to the No. 19 class in the country when he made his decision.

Cronin was able to sign just two five-star commits in his 13 years at Cincinnati, but Nix told 247Sports the coach was after him ever since he got on campus.

“He prioritized me from the start, as soon as he got there,” Nix said. “And it was only him recruiting me, none of the assistant coaches.”

Nix participated on the 2019 USA Basketball training camp roster and played his high school ball at Las Vegas Trinity International School.