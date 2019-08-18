UCLA alum backs up claims of 48 USC patients accusing doctor of sexual misconduct

A UCLA alumnus alleges a former UCLA doctor of sexual misconduct in the 1990s, according to a Beacon Project investigation published Saturday.

Quentin Lee, a former graduate student at UCLA, claimed Dennis Kelly performed inappropriate and invasive rectal exams on him during two visits to what was then known as UCLA Student Health Services, where Kelly worked.

Kelly, who also worked as a men’s health doctor at USC, has also been accused of sexual abuse by 48 patients at USC, according to the Beacon Project’s investigation. This is the first public claim against Kelly while he was working at UCLA.

Lee’s experience was first reported by the Beacon Project, a student journalistic program at USC, which published its findings on USC Annenberg Media and other outlets such as Buzzfeed News.

UCLA hired Kelly in 1980 as a men’s health doctor. He left UCLA in 2002 after signing a confidential settlement that paid him $68,320 and forbade him from working for the University of California again, according to a copy of the settlement agreement.

UCLA reportedly said the settlement did not involve allegations of sexual misconduct, according to the Beacon Project.

Lee first saw Kelly at the student health center for coldlike symptoms in 1994, but he was asked to undress for a rectal examination. Kelly allegedly watched as Lee undressed and the invasive exam lasted for several minutes.

The nature of Kelly’s alleged abuse is similar to claims by other students. At least 50 people have filed lawsuits against Kelly and USC, according to the Beacon Project. Kelly previously told the Los Angeles Times that he turned away or left the room when patients undressed and that his actions followed the standard of practice.

Lee said he saw Kelly a second time in when he believes was 1996 after getting sick again. When he learned he would be seeing Kelly, Lee reportedly asked for another doctor but was told by a receptionist that Kelly was the only doctor available. Kelly then performed a similarly invasive rectal examination, according to the Beacon Project.

Lee reportedly said he spoke publicly to support the accounts of USC students and that he does not intend to sue UCLA or Kelly.