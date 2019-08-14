Thursday, August 15

In the news:

The Quad’s finsta-vestigation: Would you let employers see your private accounts?

By


Posted:
August 14, 2019
6:01 pm

The Quad


 Share

 Tweet

Finstas, or fake instagrams, are commonly used by college students for sharing memes, funny memories and frustrations. Private social media accounts have become a refuge for college students for posting personal content that they wouldn’t want a future employer to see. In the age of increasingly public information, should these private posts affect your chances of being hired? Turns out there’s an ideal balance between oversharing and online anonymity. Let us know what you think and your answers may be included in a future article.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Christine David

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin