Finstas, or fake instagrams, are commonly used by college students for sharing memes, funny memories and frustrations. Private social media accounts have become a refuge for college students for posting personal content that they wouldn’t want a future employer to see. In the age of increasingly public information, should these private posts affect your chances of being hired? Turns out there’s an ideal balance between oversharing and online anonymity. Let us know what you think and your answers may be included in a future article.
The Quad’s finsta-vestigation: Would you let employers see your private accounts?
