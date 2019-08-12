UCLA players eliminated from Drew League in weekend playoffs

The last players representing UCLA at the Drew League have been eliminated.

Rising redshirt freshman forward Shareef O’Neal and rising sophomore forward Kenneth Nwuba, both playing for the Tuff Crowd, lost to Public Enemy by score of 93-76 in the first round of the Drew League playoffs Saturday. Incoming freshman guard Jake Kyman, playing for CABC So. Cal, was also ousted from the playoffs Saturday after his team lost to Problems by a score of 88-76.

Rising junior guard Chris Smith played for BB4L during the regular season, but his team failed to reach the playoffs.

Tuff Crowd earned the sixth seed in the Carl Munns division after a 6-6 record in the regular season. They faced Public Enemy – who went 9-3 in the regular season – in the first round of the playoffs. Three-time Drew League MVP Frank “Nitty” Session led Public Enemy with 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Former NBA guard Brandon Jennings – who plays for Tuff Crowd – was ejected from the game in the third quarter and Public Enemy’s six-point halftime lead grew to 20 by the end of the third quarter.

No. 5 seed in the Louis Merritt division CABC So. Cal took on the No. 4 seed Problems in the first round of the playoffs. CABC So. Cal took a 46-33 lead going into halftime but were unable to hold that lead to the buzzer. Guard Garrett Nevels spurred the Problems’ comeback with a 23-point outing.

CABC So. Cal had only seven players available to play in their first round matchup, missing many of their usual starting players including UCLA incoming freshman guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. was unavailable for Drew League action after week eight, playing for Mexico in the Pan American Games during that period instead.

After week nine of the Drew League, Kyman said his time playing in the Drew League had been invaluable to the growth of his skills and understanding of higher-level basketball.

“The experience (in the Drew League) definitely helps,” Kyman said July 28. “You get a feel for college and NBA-type play here. You work and try new things so you learn what and what not to do.”