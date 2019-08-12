Fallen tree blocks path near Powell Library, root cause of fall unknown

A tree fell near Powell Library on Monday, blocking a main path to North Campus.

The tree, an Aleppo pine, was reported as fallen at 7:48 a.m., said Nurit Katz, executive officer of Facilities Management.

The grounds team is working on clearing the area and will have the walkway cleared by 3:30 p.m., Katz said. The grounds team will clear the remaining debris Tuesday.

There were no injuries or problems as a result of the fall and they are consulting a tree specialist to find the cause of the tree’s fall, according to Katz.

Loren Chin, a 22-year-old alumna, said she was concerned about public safety because of the number of trees she has seen fall recently.

“I just hope it doesn’t happen again because during the school year, it will be more dangerous and crowded,” Chin said.

Gabriela Meza, a fifth-year political science and Chicana/o studies student, said she has been scared by seeing trees fall in Westwood Village but she never saw one fall on campus before.

“So it’s kind of crazy that they’re just falling out of nowhere, because they have fallen on apartments,” Meza said. “This is kind of scary too.”

[Related: Large tree falls down in front of Ackerman Union]

Vanessa Warri, a fourth-year anthropology and sociology student, said she was initially worried that the tree was being cut down.

“I’m worried about the environment and trees that are a good thing,” Warri said. “We should keep as many as we can.”