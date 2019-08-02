UCLA professor of medicine charged with possession and distribution of child porn

A professor at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine was charged with distributing and possessing child pornography, a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office news release announced Wednesday.

Guido Germano, director of artificial intelligence medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and UCLA professor-in-residence, plead not guilty to one felony count of distributing obscene matter and one count of possession of child or youth pornography Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He is accused of using a peer-to-peer software to distribute child pornography videos and downloading them to his personal computer, according to Deputy District Attorney Angela Brunson of the Cyber Crime Division in the news release.

Germano is still listed on the UCLA campus directory as of Aug. 2. However, he was placed on administrative leave Thursday after the university was made aware of the charges against him, a UCLA spokesperson said.

He was arrested June 19 and released on bond. His arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 1.

Germano faces a potential maximum sentence of three years and eight months in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the news release. The case is still under investigation.