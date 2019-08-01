USAC Recap – July 31

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every two weeks in the Bruin Viewpoint Room and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.

Agenda:

The council approved the 2019-2020 contingency funding allocation guidelines. Registered undergraduate student organizations can apply for contingency funding, which can help cover items such as advertisement, facilities and travel.

Council members discussed rising fourth-year psychology student and USAC election board chair Kyana Shajari’s failure to approve the election code or appoint election board members by the end of July. They plan to have a future meeting with Shajari present regarding the timeline of the special fall election to fill several empty council seats, as well as steps she would take to fulfill her responsibilities.

The council allocated $6,552 to the Facilities Commission to pay the office’s directors’ stipends.

The council appointed Justin Rodriguez, a rising second-year economics student, to the Campus Retention Committee.

The council appointed John Rodriguez, a rising fourth-year english student, to the Campus Programs Committee.

The council appointed Kyara Robinson, a rising second-year architecture studies and geography student, to the Campus Programs Committee as an alternate member.

The council appointed Nathan Smith, a rising fourth-year computer science student, to the Communications Board. The Communications Board serves as the publisher of all UCLA Student Media organizations, including the Daily Bruin. Smith was previously a member of The Bruin and UCLA Radio. Communications Board members are not allowed to work for UCLA Student Media organizations while on the board.

The council appointed Edward Qiao, a rising fourth-year physiological science student, to the Communications Board. He was a member of The Bruin for three years.

The council appointed Ashley Joya to the Community Service Minifund Committee.

The council appointed Carlos Herrera, a rising third-year biology student, to the Community Service Minifund Committee.

The council appointed Angela Li, a rising third-year economics, sociology and psychology student, as Community Service Minifund Committee Chair.

The council appointed Rummel Requerme, a rising fifth-year biology student, to the Community Activities Committee.

The council appointed Paola Gonzalez, a rising fourth-year sociology student, to the Community Activities Committee as an alternate.

Reports:

Student Wellness Commissioner and rising fourth-year microbiology, immunology, and molecular genetics student Mihika Sridhar said her office wants to partner with student organizations for an event at the end of winter quarter to help raise awareness for underrepresented groups who are overlooked in healthcare issues.