UC admits largest freshman and transfer classes as UCLA acceptance rate falls to 14%

UCLA offered admission to almost 19,000 students for the 2019-2020 year, a dip of nearly 3,000 students from last year, according to a university press release Monday.

The admitted class, which consists of over 13,700 freshmen and 5,200 transfers, was chosen from an applicant pool of more than 135,000 students, translating to a 14% acceptance rate.

The admittance rate dropped nearly two percentage points from that of 2018 at 15.7%. In 2018, the university admitted over 16,000 freshmen and nearly 5,600 transfers from an applicant pool of about 137,000 students.

According to the press release, 30% of in-state freshmen offered admission come from historically underrepresented groups at UCLA. Chicano/Latino students represent 23% of the admitted class, African American students 6% and American Indian students 1%. Asian American students represent 41% of in-state freshman admits, and white students represent 24%.

The proportion of most ethnic groups remained constant from the previous year, with only a small change in the number of white students, which increased from 23% to 24%.

Of the admitted in-state freshmen, 30% come from low-income families, and 29% indicated neither of their parents graduated from a four-year college or university.

According to the press release, UCLA enrolls more transfer students than any other campus in the University of California system, with 94% of this year’s transfer admitted class coming from California Community Colleges.

Of the transfer students from California Community Colleges, 36% are white, 27% are Asian American, 26% are Chicano/Latino and 6% are African American.

The university also said in the press release that 54% of in-state transfer students offered admission come from low-income families and 52% would be the first in their families to earn a four-year college degree.

The UC system as a whole admitted the largest number of freshman and transfer students in its history, according to a separate UC press release Monday. In the press release, the UC said it admitted 108,178 freshman students and 28,752 transfer students across the nine UC campuses for the coming academic year.

The UC also admitted a record number of California residents and students from California Community Colleges, admitting 71,655 in-state freshmen and 26,700 California Community College students.