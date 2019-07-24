Former UCLA running back arrested for attempted murder, attempted armed robbery

This post was updated July 24 at 3:14 p.m.

A former UCLA football player was arrested Thursday in connection to an alleged attempt to rob a Riverside County medical marijuana dispensary in 2016, several outlets report.

Craig Lee, a running back for the Bruins from 2013 to 2015, was charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of attempted second-degree robbery, according to court documents. His arrest came after a three-year investigation into the alleged crime.

Lee joined UCLA football as a four-star recruit in 2013, but was dismissed from the team in 2015 after failing to qualify academically, according to a former LA Times reporter. The now-23-year-old did not take a single snap with the Bruins despite being ranked as the nation’s No. 21 running back in his high school recruiting class.

The arrest followed a complaint filed against Lee on June 27. Lee is being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, California, on $1 million bail. He will be arraigned Thursday at 8:30 a.m., according to court documents.

Contributing reports from Martín Bilbao, Daily Bruin contributor, and Marilyn Chavez-Martinez, Campus Politics editor.