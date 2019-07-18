USAC recap – July 17

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every two weeks during the summer in the Bruin Viewpoint Room and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.

Agenda:

The council amended and approved its 2019-2020 budget proposal. The budget proposal took into account stipends for new positions on the council and other student-government officials, such as Judicial Board members. The council also decided to move funds that were allocated to expenses such as office phone lines to other expenses that will be decided at a later time.

The council decided to reallocate $15,000 from surplus funds to Associated Students UCLA to pay for students’ school supplies, such as blue books and Scantron answer sheets, as part of USAC President Robert Blake Watson’s affordability initiative. The goal of reallocating these funds immediately was to take advantage of a grant from UCLA administrators that promised to match these funds.

The council allocated $60,000 from surplus funds for Bruin Bash.

The council appointed Akash Kapoor, a rising third-year neuroscience student, to the Student Health Advisory Committee.

The council appointed Atreyi Mitra, a rising third-year human biology and society and public affairs student, to the Student Fee Advisory Committee.

The council appointed Juana Alcala, a rising fourth-year gender studies student to the Campus Programs Committee.

The council appointed Natalie Lee, a rising third-year nursing student to the Campus Programs Committee.