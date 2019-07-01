UCLA named a top-50 university globally in two recent rankings

UCLA was named among the world’s best universities for research and academia in two separate rankings last week.

Nature, a scientific journal, named all 10 of the UC’s campuses and its three affiliated national laboratories in the top 500 institutions that influenced research in natural sciences last year.

UCLA ranked 21st globally and eighth among national academic institutions.

Six other UCs ranked among the top 100 globally, with UC Berkeley at No. 14, UC San Diego at No. 22, UC San Francisco at No. 44, UC Santa Barbara at No. 61, UC Davis at No. 64 and UC Irvine at No. 72. Eight of the UCs were in the top 50 North American academic institutions.

UCLA ranked 35th globally in the QS World University Rankings, an annual list of the world’s top 1,000 undergraduate universities, tying with McGill University in Canada. The list was compiled by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, a global higher education company.

QS compiles its rankings by conducting a weighted assessment of six factors: research citations per faculty, faculty-to-student ratio, employer reputation, academic reputation, the ratio of international faculty and the ratio of international students. Eight of the UCs were listed this year.