UCLA men’s and women’s soccer teams announce 2019 season schedules

The Bruins will return to Wallis Annenberg Stadium for the field’s second season after both UCLA women’s and men’s soccer made the transition from Drake Stadium.

UCLA women’s soccer will host nine games as a part of the Bruins’ 19-game regular season schedule released Wednesday.

Reigning national champion Florida State and Florida will visit Westwood on Aug. 29 and Sept. 1, respectively, as part of UCLA’s nonconference slate. Last August, the then-No. 2 Bruins tied the then-No. 22 Gators 0-0 in overtime and lost to the then-No. 4 Seminoles 4-1.

UCLA will begin Pac-12 play at home against California on Sept. 27 and will wrap up its conference schedule by hosting crosstown rival USC on Nov. 8. Last season, the then-No. 6 Bruins earned a 3-2 overtime victory over the then-No. 2 Trojans in front of 8,555 fans at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles.

UCLA will play Stanford – one of the two Pac-12 teams that handed UCLA a loss last season – on the road for the second consecutive year Oct. 19. The Cardinal made a run to the Final Four in last year’s NCAA tournament before falling to the Seminoles.

Prior to its home opener against Iowa State, UCLA is slated to play two exhibition games against Loyola Marymount on Aug. 16 and UC Irvine on Aug. 18.

UCLA men’s soccer also announced its schedule for 2019 on Wednesday, which includes 10 regular season home matches to be played at Wallis Annenberg Stadium.

The Bruins will face some of the top programs in the nation this fall.

Eleven programs out of the Bruins’ 18 regular season games qualified for the 2018 NCAA tournament. Stanford and Maryland – two of UCLA’s 2019 opponents – have combined for the past four consecutive NCAA championships.

The Bruins will open their regular season in Bloomington, Indiana, with a neutral matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats on Aug. 30. Two days later, UCLA will take on Indiana which finished atop the RPI in 2018.

UCLA starts its home schedule in 2019 with a matchup against defending national champion Maryland. UCLA will then host Georgetown before embarking on a three-game road trip, with matchups against CSUN, Oregon State and Washington.

The Bruins will begin an eight-match home stand with a meeting against UC Irvine on Sept. 26. Over that period, UCLA will face Pac-12 opponents San Diego State, Stanford, California, Washington and Oregon State, after posting a 5-5 conference record in 2018.

UCLA finished last season with a 10-9 record overall, winning six matches at home. Under former coach Jorge Salcedo, the Bruins were not able to advance past the first round of the NCAA tournament in 2018.

Coach Ryan Jorden, who was hired in April, will serve as the 11th coach of the program. He and the Bruins will take the field at Wallis Annenberg Stadium for the first time this season Aug. 30, with an exhibition match against Westmont.