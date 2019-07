Large master bedroom. Could fit maximum 2 people. Master bathroom and Closet. Kosher kitchen. Female house. North Oakhurst Drive. $2,500/ month. (310) 595-4650 • Roommates-Shared Room

401 S Hoover street, Los Angeles Ca 90020 Mgrph#213-385-4751 One bedroom + one bathroom Two Bedroom + two bathroom Amenities: control access, on site parking, elevator , pool, close to transportation. • Apartments for Rent

HELP WANTED: Publisher’s Assistant Location: Near UCLA Pay: $20/hr, 2 hours 2 days a week Details: Work afternoons. Requires computer skills, managing emails/blog, filing papers. Check website: http://phonicsforlatinos-abcsincommon.com/ Send resume to [email protected] Call 310-836-6730 for more information. • Help Wanted

Must have car, excellent driving record. Summer hours flexible; fall hours 2:00-5:00, 1-2 times/week. Children ages 9, 4. [email protected] • Child Care Wanted