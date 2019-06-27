Thursday, June 27

UCLA swim and dive hires former Ohio State coach Jordan Wolfrum as head coach

UCLA swim and dive has hired former Ohio State associate head coach Jordan Wolfrum as the Bruins’ next head coach. Wolfrum will be taking over for Cyndi Gallagher, who retired at the end of last season. (Andy Bao/Daily Bruin)

The Bruins are diving into the fall with a new coach.

UCLA swimming and diving has hired former Ohio State associate head coach Jordan Wolfrum as its new head coach.

Wolfrum worked with the Buckeyes for five years, starting as an assistant coach in 2014 and getting promoted to associate head coach in 2016. She coached the Ohio State women’s team during her entire tenure, along with the men’s team when it began competition in 2017.

Under Wolfrum, the women’s team went 48-9 in dual meets and earned four top-25 finishes in five seasons. In addition, the men’s team went 12-4 in its two seasons with her as coach, including finishing in ninth place at this year’s NCAA Championships.

“I know (Wolfrum) comes from an athletic department with an excellent, winning culture and she’s no stranger to high athletic expectations,” said UCLA Athletics Director Dan Guerrero in a statement. “I know the future of the program is bright with (Wolfrum) at the helm.”

Before her stint in Columbus, Ohio, she spent time as a volunteer assistant coach with Stanford.

Wolfrum was a two-time team captain and a four-year letter winner as a student-athlete at St. Cloud State, graduating in 2009.

Wolfrum will be taking over for Cyndi Gallagher, who had spent 38 years with UCLA Athletics as a student-athlete and a coach before choosing to retire at the end of the 2018-2019 season.

