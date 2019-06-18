USAC recap – June 17

UCLA announced a proposal to lower enrollment rates over the next four years to mitigate overcrowding and increase graduation rates. The university plans to only increase the undergraduate population by only 1% through 2023, while increasing the number of summer intensive courses. Student leaders have been skeptical about whether the initiative will indeed help current students. What do you think?

Slowing down enrollment rates is good, as it will reduce the strain on campus resources – a benefit to students.

The university shouldn’t reduce enrollment rates, as it will only exacerbate the lower numbers of minority students on campus.

Reducing enrollment rates is neither good nor bad. It merely means fewer students coming into UCLA.

I have feelings about this that are not described in the options above.

Submit