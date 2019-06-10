Former UCLA Health physician charged with sexual battery relating to patient care

A former UCLA Health doctor surrendered to police Monday following charges of sexual battery in connection with his medical practice.

James Heaps, an obstetrician-gynecologist who had worked at UCLA Health since 2014, was charged with sexual battery relating to treatment he gave two patients in 2017 and 2018.

UCLA ended Heaps’ employment in 2018 after about five years at UCLA Health following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against him. The university also reported him to the Medical Board of California and police. He first worked part time at the UCLA Arthur Ashe Student Health & Wellness Center for about 28 years beginning in 1983.

Efforts to review cases of sexual misconduct at UCLA clinical sites have been lead by a committee formed in March. The committee is comprised of Chancellor Gene Block, former University of California Regent and former California Secretary of State Joanne Corday Kozberg, former California Supreme Court Justice Carlos Moreno, former UC Regent and former assistant U.S. Attorney Lori Pelliccioni, and several medical experts.

Block announced Heaps’ arrest to the UCLA community via a campus-wide email Monday.

“Sexual abuse in any form is unacceptable and represents an inexcusable breach of the physician-patient relationship,” Block said in the statement. “We are deeply sorry that a former UCLA physician violated our policies and standards, our trust and the trust of his patients.”