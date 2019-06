RUMBLE is an annual end-of-the-year exhibition presented by the architecture and urban design department at UCLA showcasing student projects and designs. The exhibition is open and free to the public, with reviews on the first two days, from June 10-15 at Perloff Hall.

Follow graduating architectural studies students Ria Luo, Brandon Tornero and Olivia Kope as they reflect back on their experiences as undergraduates at UCLA and their final RUMBLE projects.