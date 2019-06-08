Saturday, June 8

No Offense, But: Admissions and administrators

June 8, 2019
Opinion, Podcasts


“No Offense, But” is back for the final podcast of the year. Join outgoing Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti, outgoing assistant Opinion editor Ani Gasparyan and columnist Enming Zhang talk about UCLA’s plan to reduce enrollment rates and grow summer classes. After the break, they bring out the tissue boxes for administrators’ lack of transparency and the editors’ final shoutout before they graduate.

Keshav Tadimeti |
Opinion editor

Tadimeti is the Daily Bruin's Opinion editor. He was the Opinion editor in the 2017-2018 school year and an assistant Opinion editor in the 2016-2017 school year. He tends to write about issues pertaining to the higher education, state politics and the administration, and blogs occasionally about computer science. Tadimeti is also the executive producer of the "No Offense, But" and "In the Know" Daily Bruin Opinion podcasts.

