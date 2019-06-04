Engineering school receives $100 M donation from Samuelis, largest in its history

The namesakes of the UCLA Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science donated a record-breaking $100 million to the school Tuesday.

Henry and Susan Samueli’s donation, made through the Samueli Foundation, is the largest gift ever made to the engineering school. UCLA named the engineering school after Henry Samueli after a $30 million donation in 2000.

The $100 million donation will help finance the the school’s planned growth, which will increase student enrollment and expand faculty and emerging research areas. The plan already has funded two new buildings, including Engineering VI.

In total, the Samuelis have donated more than $188 million to UCLA and more than $478 million overall to the University of California, according to UCLA Newsroom. The donations have gone toward causes including endowed professorships and undergraduate student support.

Henry Samueli earned a bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degree from UCLA. He also worked as an electrical engineering professor at UCLA from 1985 to 1995. Now he serves as chairman of semiconductor and software company Broadcom Inc., which he co-founded in 1991.

The gift is part of the Centennial Campaign, which has surpassed its goal of raising $4.2 billion in donations and is set to conclude in December 2019. The Samueli School of Engineering, like the majority of individual schools, met its individual fundraising goal of $250 million. UCLA is halfway to its $1 billion student scholarship goal.