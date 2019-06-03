Anderson School of Management appoints new dean to start July 1

A UCLA professor was named the new dean of the Anderson School of Management, according to a university press release Friday.

Antonio Bernardo, a finance professor who has taught at UCLA for 25 years, will take over the position from the current interim dean Al Osborne on July 1. Bernardo currently holds the Joel Fried Chair in Applied Finance at Anderson and previously held the Robert D. Beyer Term Chair in Management.

Bernardo, who researches various areas of corporate finance, joined the finance faculty in 1994 and served as the department chair and senior associate dean for academic affairs from 2006 to 2009. He also served as finance area chair from 2013 to 2015, as well as in 2019.

Bernardo has also taught at Fudan University in Shanghai, China, and the India School of Business in Hyderabad, India, and was a visiting associate professor at the University of Chicago. He has also served as associate editor of the Review of Financial Studies, Journal of Financial Research, Critical Finance Review and Financial Management.

He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Western Ontario in 1989 and a doctorate in economics from Stanford University in 1994.

