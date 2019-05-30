Thursday, May 30

Previous USAC election board chair re-appointed for next year

May 30, 2019
The Undergraduate Students Association Council unanimously appointed Kyana Shajari as election board chair. She announced the 2019 USAC election results as election board chair in April. (Tanmay Shankar/Daily Bruin)

This post was updated May 30 at 3:28 p.m.

Student government leaders appointed their main election coordinator Tuesday.

The Undergraduate Students Association Council voted unanimously to re-appoint Kyana Shajari, a third-year psychology student, as election board chair. Shajari managed the 2019 spring election and will manage the USAC 2019 fall special election and the 2020 spring election.

Kyana Shajari was previously appointed to the position March 12 by Claire Fieldman, former council president, and served as the USAC election board chair for seven weeks. She was appointed by the council two weeks after Richard White, the former election chair, was ousted from the position.

The election board under Shajari faced several violations during the 2019 USAC elections. She previously said the violations were due, in part, to issues from the previous election chair and her late appointment.

Shajari said she plans on rebranding USAC to make it more open and accessible to more students and plans to personally focus on increasing professionalism.

Since three positions on the council are still open – two general representative positions and the financial supports commissioner seat – the election board will hold a special election in the fall to complete the 2019-2020 USAC council.

Contributing reports by David Gray, City and Crime editor.

Marilyn Chavez-Martinez

