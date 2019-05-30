Former Bruin nominated to be UC student regent-designate

A UCLA alumnus was nominated to be the student regent on the University of California Board of Regents for the 2020-2021 academic year, a UC press release announced Wednesday.

Jamaal Muwwakkil, a doctoral student in linguistics at UC Santa Barbara, will be the 46th student regent if his nomination is approved at the July regents meeting. Muwwakkil will serve as the student regent-designate for the 2019-2020 year and will take over the student regent position in July 2020.

As student regent-designate, Muwwakkil will be able to participate in all deliberations with the regents, but will not have voting privileges until he takes over the student regent position in 2020.

Muwwakkil, a first-generation college student, transferred from Los Angeles City College to UCLA in 2014. He graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in applied linguistics in 2016 and is currently researching African American language and culture, sociocultural linguistics and political discourse at UC Santa Barbara.

Devon Graves, the current student regent and a graduate student at UCLA, will leave the position of student regent June 30. Hayley Weddle, the current student regent-designate and a UC San Diego doctoral student, will fill the position during the 2019-2020 year before Muwwakkil is appointed in July.