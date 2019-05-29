“No Offense, But” is back for the penultimate podcast of the year. Join Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti and columnists Andrew Raychawdhuri and Reilly Berberian as they talk about the potentially egregious misuse of student fees by UCLA. After a quick break, they talk about a nonissue that has been setting Westwood ablaze: synthetic soccer fields.
No Offense, But: Fees and football
Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.