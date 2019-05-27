UCPD search for missing student last spotted 2 weeks ago

This post was updated May 27 at 10:42 a.m.

University police are searching for a missing student.

Marc Kalis, 22, a fourth-year statistics student, was last seen two weeks ago moving out of Sproul Hall, where he stayed as a resident for the 2019-2020 academic year. Kalis previously worked as a resident assistant at Sproul Hall and Rieber Hall.

Kalis was born in Cape Town, South Africa, and raised in Bahrain. Christina Kalis, his mother, said she and his father traveled from Bahrain to Los Angeles to aid in the search, and will remain in the country until their son is located.

UCPD Lt. Kevin Kilgore said there have been no developments in the case since Marc Kalis was reported missing.

The search is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case can contact UCPD at 310-825-1491 or Kalis’ parents at 1-424-391-4387.