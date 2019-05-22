Thursday, May 23

New assistant dean of School of the Arts and Architecture to begin role in June

Michael Chung, a UCLA alumnus, was appointed as the new assistant dean for the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture. Chung, who graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in English, will take over for the current assistant dean on June 3. (Daily Bruin file photo)

A UCLA alumnus was appointed the new assistant dean for the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture, according to a press release Wednesday.

Michael Chung, who graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in English, will take over for the current assistant dean, Guy Custis, on June 3. Custis is retiring after a decade in the position and 28 years at UCLA.

Chung has previously worked as the co-interim dean and vice dean for administration of the American Film Institute Conservatory and as the assistant dean for faculty affairs at the University of Southern California. He earned his doctorate of education in educational leadership from USC in 2018.

The UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture houses four departments: architecture and urban design, art, design media arts, and world arts and cultures/dance.

Julia Shapero

