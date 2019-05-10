Friday, May 10

1,000 firearms seized from Holmby Hills mansion, man arrested and released on bail

May 10, 2019
The LAPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives seized over 1,000 firearms at a Holmby Hills mansion less than a mile from UCLA. The weapons found ranged from modern assault rifles and handguns to Civil War collectibles. (Liz Ketcham/Assistant Photo editor)

Los Angeles police seized over 1,000 firearms at a Holmby Hills mansion less than a mile from campus Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided the home Wednesday morning after receiving an anonymous tip about an individual illegally manufacturing and selling firearms, according to CBS. The property is located at 111 North Beverly Glen Boulevard.

Police arrested Girard Damien Saenz, 57, under suspicion of unlawful transport and sale of assault weapons, according to the LA Times. Saenz was the only person at the residence during the raid and the only person taken into custody. The weapons stored in the house ranged from modern assault rifles and handguns to Civil War collectibles, according to ABC7.

An LAPD spokesperson said while this incident was isolated and poses no threat to the UCLA community, students are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to the authorities as LAPD and ATF continue a joint investigation into the incident.

Although Saenz’s name appeared in the property records of the home, the property actually belongs to Cynthia Beck, a former partner of Gordon Getty, a billionaire and member of the Getty family, according to the LA Times.

Beck and Saenz co-own several properties in Los Angeles and San Francisco, according to Variety. Saenz possesses a contractor’s license under the name Gerry Saenz & Associates. However, any further connection between Beck and Saenz has not been determined.

Saenz was released from custody on $50,000 bail Thursday morning.

