GSA recap – May 8

The Graduate Student Association is the voice of graduate students on campus. The association meets for forum every three weeks and takes positions on current issues affecting graduate students. Forum meetings are at 5:30 p.m. in the Global Viewpoint Lounge in Ackerman Union.
Agenda:
The association approved a resolution in support for Senate Bill 50, which encourages the development of affordable housing within half a mile of public transit stops.
The association approved the appointment of Ernesto Arciniega as the ASUCLA Board of Directors representative.
The association voted to certify the 2019-2020 executive council election results.
The association discussed potential changes to the election code, including allowing slates and candidates to send mass emails to potential voters through listserv, but tabled the discussion until fall quarter.
Officer Reports:
President Michael Skiles said he is working on the GSA budget proposal for Week nine’s forum.