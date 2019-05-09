GSA recap – May 8

The 2019 Undergraduate Students Association Council elections are upon us, but only 17 candidates are running for the 14-person council. At least three positions have no candidates and only four positions are contested this year. Some ascribe this situation to mismanagement by this year’s election board, while others to disinterest in the council. What do you think about this?

USAC has lost relevance with the student body and it is only natural students gradually lose interest in running for student government.

This year’s election management is primarily to blame, as the council has almost always been staffed in previous years.

There are too many factors at play to determine if election mismanagement or disinterest in USAC caused the shortage of candidates in this year’s election.

I have feelings about this that are not expressed in the options above.

Submit