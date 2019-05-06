Monday, May 6

In the news:

Women’s rowing races Pacific Northwest schools, Germany at Windermere Cup

By


Posted:
May 6, 2019
1:02 am

Rowing, Sports


UCLA women's rowing only has one weekend left of races to conclude its regular season. The Bruins will host USC next weekend before travelling to Pac-12 Championships. (Jocelyn Dao/Daily Bruin)

UCLA women's rowing only has one weekend left of races to conclude its regular season. The Bruins will host USC next weekend before travelling to Pac-12 Championships. (Jocelyn Dao/Daily Bruin)

 Share

 Tweet

The Bruins concluded another weekend of races against a variety of opposition.

UCLA women’s rowing (2-0) competed in four races at the Windermere Cup in Seattle on Saturday. UCLA competed against No. 1 Washington and the German national team, as well as a number of colleges from across the Pacific Northwest.

The Bruins’ varsity eight crossed the line in fourth place in the Windermere Cup Eight, trailing only the Huskies’ top-two boats and the German national team. UCLA recorded a time of 6:24.467, whereas the top Washington boat finished in 6:14.379.

The Bruins’ varsity four finished third, behind the both the Huskies’ boats once again. The Washington B boat finished first with a time of 7:08.121, about 30 seconds ahead of UCLA’s time of 7:38.499.

However, UCLA finished second, behind Washington, in the Women’s Cascade Cup and the Women’s Third Varsity Eight, logging times of 6:43.775 and 6:56.856, respectively.

The Bruins will close out the regular season with races against USC on Saturday at the Marina Aquatic Center. Afterward, UCLA will travel to Gold River, California, to participate in the Pac-12 Championship.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Gabriel McCarthy |
Assistant Sports editor

McCarthy is an assistant Sports editor for the men's tennis, women's soccer, track and field and men's volleyball beats. He was previously a reporter on the men's volleyball and men's water polo beats. McCarthy is a second-year English and history student from Atlanta, Georgia. He is an avid Tottenham Hotspur and Conor McGregor fan.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin