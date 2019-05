401 S Hoover street, Los Angeles Ca 90020 Mgrph#213-385-4751 One bedroom + one bathroom Two Bedroom + two bathroom Amenities: control access, on site parking, elevator , pool, close to transportation. • Apartments for Rent

320 N. LA PEER DR., Beverly Hills, CA 90211. Lots of light, City View. and One Bedroom+One bathroom. Amenities: Intercom-Entry, Elevator, Pool, Onsite-Laundry, Parking Manager: 310-246-0290 • Apartments for Rent

looking for live in caregiver to assist wheelchair bound female UCLA student. roles include meal prep, dressing, bathroom/showering assistance, etc. benefits include shared room in luxury apartment, monthly stipend, flexible hours. email [email protected] resume and cover letter if interested. • Help Wanted