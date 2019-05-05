UCLA’s annual Relay For Life took place from noon Saturday to noon Sunday. Hosted by the American Cancer Society, the fundraising event aims to support those who have cancer and to remember those who have died from cancer. During the 24 hours, participants can take part in various activities including the lighting of lanterns. As of Sunday night, the event raised $260,737 of its $250,000 goal.
Photo: Relay For Life of UCLA raises awareness, funds for those affected by cancer
