No Offense, But: The 2019 USAC election
Posted:
May 4, 2019
11:15 am
This year’s Undergraduate Students Association Council featured the lowest voter turnout in at least the past decade, an eye-popping number of empty seats on the council table and a remarkable lack of fanfare. The Daily Bruin’s Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti, senior staff columnist Abhishek Shetty, columnists Edgerrin Panaligan and Enming Zhang, and campus politics editor Melissa Morris discuss why that happened in the annual “No Offense, But” USAC election postmortem.
Tadimeti is the Daily Bruin's Opinion editor. He was the Opinion editor in the 2017-2018 school year and an assistant Opinion editor in the 2016-2017 school year. He tends to write about issues pertaining to the higher education, state politics and the administration, and blogs occasionally about computer science. Tadimeti is also the executive producer of the "No Offense, But" and "In the Know" Daily Bruin Opinion podcasts.
Shetty is a senior staffer in the Opinion section and a staff representative on the Daily Bruin Editorial Board. He was an assistant Opinion editor in the 2017-2018 school year and previously contributed as an opinion columnist. He writes about topics including the undergraduate student government and the UCLA administration.
Morris is the 2018-2019 assistant News editor for the campus politics beat. She was previously a writer for the campus politics beat. She is also a second-year global studies student at UCLA.
Panaligan is an Opinion columnist.