No Offense, But: The 2019 USAC election

By , , , and


Posted:
May 4, 2019
11:15 am

Opinion, Podcasts


This year’s Undergraduate Students Association Council featured the lowest voter turnout in at least the past decade, an eye-popping number of empty seats on the council table and a remarkable lack of fanfare. The Daily Bruin’s Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti, senior staff columnist Abhishek Shetty, columnists Edgerrin Panaligan and Enming Zhang, and campus politics editor Melissa Morris discuss why that happened in the annual “No Offense, But” USAC election postmortem.

