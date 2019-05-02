Thursday, May 2

In the news:

UCLA beach volleyball aims to build a championship culture

By


Posted:
May 2, 2019
2:20 pm

Video


Beach Volleyball is UCLA’s newest sport and it’s the fastest growing. Ahead of the NCAA championships this weekend, Daily Bruin Sports Video takes a look at how the program has developed under coach Stein Metzger.

Annika Patton

Patton is the 18-19 Assistant Video Producer - Sports. She was previously a Sports Video Contributor. She is a third-year Film and Television student at UCLA.

