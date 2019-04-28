Sunday, April 28

In the news:

Road to Spring Sing: Nina Marie

By


Posted:
April 28, 2019
1:27 pm

Video


With the prestigious Spring Sing 2019 around the corner, the Daily Bruin gets an exclusive look into Nina Marie’s creative process and how she preps for her first Spring Sing performance.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit

Angel Hernandez

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin