Friday, April 26

In the news:

No Offense, But: USAC elections

By , , and


Posted:
April 26, 2019
3:05 pm

Opinion, Podcasts, Radio, Radio Shows


no-offense-copy4.26.png

 Share

 Tweet

“No Offense, But” is back for another week, this time to answer a question on many students’ minds: What is going on with the Undergraduate Students Association Council? Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti, staff columnists Abhishek Shetty and Emily Merz, and columnist Will Bleveans break down why the upcoming student government elections are the dumpster fire that they are. After a quick break, they talk about the next big fight in Westwood: the Avengers vs. Thanos.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Keshav Tadimeti |
Opinion editor

Tadimeti is the Daily Bruin's Opinion editor. He was the Opinion editor in the 2017-2018 school year and an assistant Opinion editor in the 2016-2017 school year. He tends to write about issues pertaining to the higher education, state politics and the administration, and blogs occasionally about computer science. Tadimeti is also the executive producer of the "No Offense, But" and "In the Know" Daily Bruin Opinion podcasts.

contact

Abhishek Shetty |
Opinion staff columnist

Shetty is a senior staffer in the Opinion section and a staff representative on the Daily Bruin Editorial Board. He was an assistant Opinion editor in the 2017-2018 school year and previously contributed as an opinion columnist. He writes about topics including the undergraduate student government and the UCLA administration.

contact

William Bleveans |
Opinion columnist

Bleveans is an Opinion columnist and a staff representative on the Daily Bruin Editorial Board.

contact

Emily Merz |
Opinion staff columnist

Merz is a staff columnist for the Opinion section.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin