No Offense, But: USAC elections
Posted:
April 26, 2019
3:05 pm
“No Offense, But” is back for another week, this time to answer a question on many students’ minds: What is going on with the Undergraduate Students Association Council? Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti, staff columnists Abhishek Shetty and Emily Merz, and columnist Will Bleveans break down why the upcoming student government elections are the dumpster fire that they are. After a quick break, they talk about the next big fight in Westwood: the Avengers vs. Thanos.
Tadimeti is the Daily Bruin's Opinion editor. He was the Opinion editor in the 2017-2018 school year and an assistant Opinion editor in the 2016-2017 school year. He tends to write about issues pertaining to the higher education, state politics and the administration, and blogs occasionally about computer science. Tadimeti is also the executive producer of the "No Offense, But" and "In the Know" Daily Bruin Opinion podcasts.
Shetty is a senior staffer in the Opinion section and a staff representative on the Daily Bruin Editorial Board. He was an assistant Opinion editor in the 2017-2018 school year and previously contributed as an opinion columnist. He writes about topics including the undergraduate student government and the UCLA administration.
Bleveans is an Opinion columnist and a staff representative on the Daily Bruin Editorial Board.
Merz is a staff columnist for the Opinion section.