Jordyn Wieber to leave UCLA gymnastics coaching staff to head Arkansas’ program

An Olympic gold medalist is on her way out of Westwood.

UCLA gymnastics volunteer assistant coach Jordyn Wieber has accepted the head coaching position at Arkansas, announced Hunter Yuracheck, Arkansas vice chancellor and director of athletics, on Wednesday.

Wieber enrolled at UCLA in 2013 and served as a team manager during her first three years as a Bruin. She has spent the last three seasons as a volunteer assistant coach.

The former Olympian coached the Bruins on floor exercise – an event on which the team has finished the last two seasons ranked No. 1 in the nation. In 2018, Wieber and UCLA’s associate coaches – Chris Waller and Randy Lane – were named the West Region Assistant Coaches of the Year after leading UCLA to Pac-12 and NCAA titles.

Wieber was a member of the “Fierce Five” at the 2012 Olympics and took home a team gold medal. She was also a two-time U.S. all-around champion in 2011 and 2012, as well as the 2011 world all-around champion.

Wieber will succeed former Arkansas coach Mark Cook, who announced his retirement April 9 after 17 years with the program. Arkansas finished with a 1-7 record this season, with its only dual-meet victory coming against Arizona.